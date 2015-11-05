The battle for Bihar: Why election stakes are high for Modi
India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, is facing a crucial test of his popularity in elections in Bihar, one of the country's poorest states.
Voting ended on Thursday - and exit polls point to a close contest between Mr Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP and an alliance of socialist parties, along with the country's main opposition Congress party.
The BBC's Sanjoy Majumder reports ahead of Sunday's vote count.
