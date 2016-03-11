India 'sedition' student on fight for 'democracy'
Kanhaiya Kumar, a student leader at India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was released on bail after being arrested on sedition charges for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans.
His speech at the JNU campus soon after his release went viral.
For some he's a hero, others consider him a traitor.
He spoke to BBC Hindi's Nitin Srivastava about his politics and his "fight" to preserve democracy in the country.
Filmed and edited by Neha Sharma
-
11 Mar 2016