India 'sedition' student on fight for 'democracy'

Kanhaiya Kumar, a student leader at India's prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was released on bail after being arrested on sedition charges for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans.

His speech at the JNU campus soon after his release went viral.

For some he's a hero, others consider him a traitor.

He spoke to BBC Hindi's Nitin Srivastava about his politics and his "fight" to preserve democracy in the country.

