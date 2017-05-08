Video
Air force takes aim at gender stereotypes
"I am just a girl... the girl who will now defend our homes" - says the video's narrator.
Less than a year after India's first female fighter pilots took to the sky, the country's air force has taken aim at gender stereotypes.
A new video challenges the idea that women should be at home and not alongside their male counterparts in the air force.
It has been viewed more than 23,000 times on one YouTube channel alone.
-
08 May
- From the section India