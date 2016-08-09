Manipur killings: Seeking justice for hundreds of 'unlawful deaths'

Video

WARNING: This video contains very distressing images.

Human rights activists in India are investigating more than 1,500 alleged unlawful killings on behalf of the country’s Supreme Court.

Last year the court took the unprecedented step of empowering civilian investigators in the north-eastern state of Manipur where the Indian army and police have been fighting an insurgency for four decades.

Later this month the judges are expected to order a full investigation based on the activists’ findings which could lead to prosecutions.

Filmed and edited by Varun Nayar and Kunal Sehgal. Interviews by Soutik Biswas.