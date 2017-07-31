'I paddle boarded down the length of the Ganges river'

Video

Spike Reid and his team-mates used stand up paddle boards to travel the length of Ganges river from its source in Devprayag to Gangasagar at the start of the Indian Ocean.

They were working with a charity to help improve sanitation in India - the river carries the waste of about 450 million people who live in its catchment area and is heavily polluted.

One of the highlights of their 98 day journey was seeing the endangered South Asian river dolphin (Platanista gangetica), Mr Reid explained.

The BBC Travel Show finds out more.