India guru rape: Inside huge temple complex

Video

Indian security forces have been put on high alert ahead of the sentencing of a controversial guru convicted of rape.

Self-styled holy man Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of sexually assaulting two female followers on Friday in Panchkula.

His followers rioted after the verdict, leaving 38 dead.

Forty thousand people worship at his sprawling temple complex, which includes its own hospital and hotel.

The BBC's Justin Rowlatt has been inside.