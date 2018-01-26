Who'll sell for millions in IPL auction?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
IPL: Players to go for millions at 'biggest ever' auction
Why is this year's India Premier League auction likely to be the biggest ever? The BBC's Sameer Hashmi explains.
Filmed and edited by Jaltson AC
-
26 Jan 2018
- From the section India
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-42828805/ipl-players-to-go-for-millions-at-biggest-ever-auctionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window