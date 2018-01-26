India audiences puzzled over film fuss

Media player
Padmaavat: India audiences puzzled over controversy
Controversial Bollywood film Padmaavat finally opened in India after months of protests. The BBC asked audiences if the controversy was justified.
Video by Varun Nayar, Pratiksha Ghildial and Kunal Sehgal
