Kabul suicide attack 'like a butcher house'

An Afghan member of parliament describes the blast that happened metres from his house
A Taliban suicide bomber has killed more than 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, using an ambulance packed with explosives. M
Mirwais Yasini, an Afghan member of parliament, describes the scene of the blast that happened just metres from his house.
27 Jan 2018
