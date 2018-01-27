Kabul suicide attack 'like a butcher house'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

An Afghan member of parliament describes the blast that happened metres from his house

A Taliban suicide bomber has killed more than 90 people in the Afghan capital, Kabul, using an ambulance packed with explosives. M

Mirwais Yasini, an Afghan member of parliament, describes the scene of the blast that happened just metres from his house.

  • 27 Jan 2018
  • From the section India