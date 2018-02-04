'Without football, I'd have died from drugs'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India Punjab football club fights drug addiction with sport
A community football club in India, which is using sport to keep young people away from drugs, has worked with nearly 5,000 children already.
-
04 Feb 2018
- From the section India
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-42859475/india-punjab-football-club-fights-drug-addiction-with-sportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window