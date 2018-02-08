Media player
The only woman to light up Bollywood films
Hetal Dedhia explains how she broke into a male-dominated field to lead lighting and electrical crews on Indian film sets.
Video by Vishnu Vardhan, Jaltson AC, Janhavee Moole, Neha Sharma and Pratiksha Ghildial
08 Feb 2018
India
