'I am an Indian Muslim, not a Pakistani'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I am an Indian Muslim, not a Pakistani'

The BBC asked Indian Muslims if they had ever been called "Pakistani" and how that made them feel.

Video by Gurmeet Kaur, Balla Satish and Vikas Pandey

  • 09 Feb 2018
  • From the section India
Go to next video: 'We had to start from zero once again'