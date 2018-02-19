Media player
What it's like being a female director in Bollywood
Gauri Shinde is one of Bollywood's few female directors. Her films are best known for their strong female protagonists.
Produced by Pratiksha Ghildial and Janhavee Moole, shot by Vishnu Vardhan and edited by Neha Sharma.
19 Feb 2018
India
