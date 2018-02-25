Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sridevi 'paved way for Bollywood women'
Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor has died of a heart attack at the age of 54.
The actress, known simply as Sridevi, had been with her family in Dubai for her nephew's wedding when she passed away.
-
25 Feb 2018
- From the section India
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window