Sridevi fans in tribute to 'great actress'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sridevi Kapoor fans pay tribute to 'great actress'
Fans have been paying tribute to Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who has died of a heart attack at the age of 54.
Known simply as Sridevi, she featured in almost 300 films over five decades.
-
25 Feb 2018
- From the section India
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-43189395/sridevi-kapoor-fans-pay-tribute-to-great-actressRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window