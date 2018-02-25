Sridevi fans in tribute to 'great actress'
Sridevi Kapoor fans pay tribute to 'great actress'

Fans have been paying tribute to Bollywood superstar Sridevi Kapoor, who has died of a heart attack at the age of 54.

Known simply as Sridevi, she featured in almost 300 films over five decades.

