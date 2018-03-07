Captaining India through a cricket crisis

Media player
Sourav Ganguly on captaining India during match-fixing scandal
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has released a memoir which chronicles his achievements, disappointments and controversies.
The BBC's Vikas Pandey spoke to him in Delhi.
07 Mar 2018
