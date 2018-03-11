The wink that stopped India

Media player
Priya Varrier: The actress whose wink stopped India
The BBC speaks to Indian actress Priya Prakash Varrier, whose wink went viral after a promo of her debut film was released last month.
Video by Pratiksha Ghildial and Varun Nayar.
11 Mar 2018
