India's 'sugarcane leopards'
India's 'sugarcane leopards' prowl close to humans

Over the years, deforestation has driven large numbers of leopards into sugarcane fields in the western Indian state of Maharashtra.

This has led to increased conflict with farmers living nearby, especially as the leopards often stray into people's homes in search of food.

Video by Praveen Thakare and Parvez Ahmad

  • 10 Apr 2018
