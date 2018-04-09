India runaway train scares passengers

Media player
India engineless train scares passengers
Around 1,0000 passengers had a narrow escape after a train sped backwards for seven miles without an engine.
The state-run railway has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
Video courtesy: Samarendra Raut
09 Apr 2018
