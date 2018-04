Video

Indian parents often go through intense social pressure to find the perfect groom for their daughters.

So much so that some of them in the eastern Indian state of Bihar end up kidnapping grooms. Roshan and Parveen told a BBC team their experience of forced marriages.

Reporting: Divya Arya

Producer: Vikas Pandey

Camera and editing: Kashif Sidiqqui and Vikas Pandey

Researcher: Seetu Tiwari