The house that is in two countries
Video

The house that is in both India and Myanmar

The residents of Longwa village, live in both India and Myanmar, and say they enjoy the best of both worlds.

Produced by Shalu Yadav, shot and edited by Sharad Badhe

  • 26 Apr 2018
