Children dead in India bus and train crash

India school bus and train collision leaves children dead
More than a dozen children were killed when the school bus they were travelling in was struck by a train while crossing a railway line.
The accident happened in the Kushinagar region of Uttar Pradesh state.
26 Apr 2018
