Are these the worst traffic jams in India?
The Indian city where people spend 250 hours a year in traffic

Traffic has been a major election issue in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, where a new government will be announced on Tuesday.

The BBC spoke to people in its capital Bangalore - the city which has become synonymous with traffic.

Video by Vishnu Vardhan, Jayakumar Sudandhirapandiyan and Shalu Yadav.

  • 15 May 2018
