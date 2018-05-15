Are these the worst traffic jams in India?

Media player
The Indian city where people spend 250 hours a year in traffic
Traffic has been a major election issue in the southern Indian state of Karnataka, where a new government will be announced on Tuesday.
The BBC spoke to people in its capital Bangalore - the city which has become synonymous with traffic.
Video by Vishnu Vardhan, Jayakumar Sudandhirapandiyan and Shalu Yadav.
15 May 2018
