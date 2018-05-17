The sanitary pad workers at the royal wedding
The Indian sanitary pad workers going to the royal wedding

The Myna Mahila Foundation is the only non-UK based charity chosen by the royal couple for people to donate in lieu of wedding presents.

Produced by Yogita Limaye and Pooja Agarwal; Filmed and edited by Jaltson AC

