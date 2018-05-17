The sanitary pad workers at the royal wedding

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Indian sanitary pad workers going to the royal wedding
The Myna Mahila Foundation is the only non-UK based charity chosen by the royal couple for people to donate in lieu of wedding presents.
Produced by Yogita Limaye and Pooja Agarwal; Filmed and edited by Jaltson AC
-
17 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-asia-india-44142553/the-indian-sanitary-pad-workers-going-to-the-royal-weddingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window