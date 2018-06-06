Fruit ice lollies for India zoo animals

Media player
India zoo animals beat the heat with fruit ice lollies
Staff at a Mumbai zoo say soaring summer temperatures mean animals are reluctant to eat.
So they have come up with a "sweet solution".
Video by Rahul Ransubhe
06 Jun 2018
