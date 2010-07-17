Pipeline fire in China burns for 15 hours

Fire in Northern China
A fire which started after an oil pipeline exploded in the northern port of Dalian in China has been extinguished after burning for 15 hours.

Around 2,000 firefighters extinguished the blaze, which began after a ship carrying 300,000 tonnes of oil unloaded its cargo on Friday.

No deaths have been reported.

