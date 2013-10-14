Christian and Muslim Malaysians on use of word 'Allah'

Video

A Malaysian court has ruled that the word Allah can only be used by Muslims to refer to God, overturning a 2009 lower court ruling in a dispute that has heightened religious tensions in the country.

Conservative Muslim groups have welcomed the decision, but Lawrence Andrew, the editor of the Catholic newspaper whose use of the word sparked the 2009 case, said "Allah is a term in the Middle East and in Indonesia it is a term for both Christians and Muslims".