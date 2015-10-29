Hand-made: Meet the locksmith with the key to the past

Video

A rusted Belfry padlock from a WWII armoured car is Aaron Smith's latest puzzle.

By using simple hand tools, a box of matches and a candle, Aaron is one of the few people in Australia who can prise open antique locks and safes and, in so doing, unlock the social conditions from which the locks emerged.

Aaron spends most of his time teaching the modern locksmith trade to apprentices but hopes some of his students will follow in his footsteps to restore old locks.

In the fourth of a series looking at people who make things by hand in time-honoured ways, the BBC met Aaron in the shed of his Melbourne home as he crafted a key for a lock used on the 1940s vehicle.

Video journalist: Rebecca Leaver