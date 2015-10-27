Grieving daughter in Australia mine plea

Video

An emotional plea by the daughter of an anti-natural gas campaigner who took his own life has re-ignited a debate about the rights of farmers.

George Bender, 68, took his own life on October 14. He had spent much of the past decade locked in negotiations with CSG (Coal Seam Gas) companies who wanted to drill 18 wells on his properties.

Encroaching gas exploration across Australia has pitted miners against farmers, who fear the environmental and health impact of CSG.

Mr Bender's daughter Helen made an emotional plea on this subject on ABC's live television panel show Q&A.