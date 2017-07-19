Justine Damond: Dawn vigil for shot Australian woman

Video

The family of Justine Damond, the Australian woman shot dead by US police in Minneapolis, have held a silent dawn vigil for her in Sydney.

During the event her father John Ruszczyk and other participants threw flowers into the sea.

Ms Damond was killed after calling police to report a possible crime.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull has said he will seek answers from US authorities over Ms Damond's "inexplicable" death.