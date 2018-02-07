Australia MP bears soul in parliament

Media player
Susan Lamb: Australia MP tells of traumatic past
An Australian MP told parliament that her abandonment by her mother aged six now means she is threatened with losing her job.
An emotional Susan Lamb said she could not access key papers to help prove her eligibility amid a crisis over politicians with dual citizenship.
07 Feb 2018
