Stalling a plane to fight drug addiction

Australia fights drug addiction with plane flying lessons
The experience of flying a plane as it stalls is being used as part of a rehabilitation programme in Australia.
Under the scheme, young people recovering from drug or alcohol addiction are briefly put in charge of a light aircraft.
It is designed to help them take control of their lives.
Video by Hywel Griffith and Matt Leiper
13 Mar 2018
