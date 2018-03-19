Australia bushfire sweeps beach town

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia bushfire: Beach town Tathra engulfed in flames
Residents of Tathra in New South Wales had to flee via the beach after a bushfire swept through their town.
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-43455110/australia-bushfire-beach-town-tathra-engulfed-in-flamesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window