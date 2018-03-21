The maths teacher who became an online star
Australian teacher Eddie Woo has won fans worldwide with his high-energy maths lessons, posted on YouTube.

Mr Woo recently won Australia's Local Hero award and was a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize.

He explains his infectious lesson strategies to the BBC in Sydney.

Video produced by Frances Mao and Tessa Wong.

