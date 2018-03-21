The maths teacher who became an online star

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eddie Woo: The maths teacher who became an unlikely star
Australian teacher Eddie Woo has won fans worldwide with his high-energy maths lessons, posted on YouTube.
Mr Woo recently won Australia's Local Hero award and was a finalist for the Global Teacher Prize.
He explains his infectious lesson strategies to the BBC in Sydney.
Video produced by Frances Mao and Tessa Wong.
-
21 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-43481261/eddie-woo-the-maths-teacher-who-became-an-unlikely-starRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window