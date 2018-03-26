'It's embarrassing we're called cheats'
This weekend, Australia cricket captain Steve Smith said his team's "leadership group" had hatched a plan to deliberately tamper with the ball during a Test in Cape Town.

The revelation has embarrassed a nation where elite athletes are often adored and even feted as "legends".

The reaction here to those extraordinary events in South Africa been furious.

