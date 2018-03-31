Warner's tears over ball-tampering scandal
Australia ball-tampering: David Warner's tearful apology

Australian cricketer David Warner couldn't hold back his tears as he took "full responsibility" for his part in the team's recent ball-tampering scandal.

The former vice-captain broke down as he acknowledged that he may never play for his country again.

  • 31 Mar 2018
