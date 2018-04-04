Shark follows Australian police boat

Media player
Great white shark follows police off Australian coast
Police patrolling off the coast of South Australia spotted a great white shark tailing them on Saturday.
The team were doing checks on boats in the area.
04 Apr 2018
