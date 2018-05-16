Why some athletes 'desert' during games

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Why some Commonwealth Games athletes overstay their visas
Visiting athletes who went missing during the Commonwealth Games in April may face deportation now their visas have expired, the Australian government says.
Former Cameroonian athlete Simplice Ribouem did the same during the 2006 games in Melbourne. He explains his "huge" decision.
Video by Hywel Griffith and Matt Leiper.
-
16 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-australia-44134999/why-some-commonwealth-games-athletes-overstay-their-visasRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window