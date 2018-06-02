Ship sheds 83 containers off Australia

Media player
Australia ship loses 83 containers off New South Wales
Maritime authorities in Australia have issued an alert after 83 shipping containers fell from a vessel off the coast of New South Wales.
The containers tumbled off a Taiwanese-owned ship in a heavy swell in the Tasman Sea on Thursday.
Sanitary products, surgical masks and nappies have begun washing up on beaches north of Sydney.
02 Jun 2018
