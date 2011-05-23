Barack Obama
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barack Obama samples pint in Moneygall pub

US President Barack Obama sampled the atmosphere in a pub in the village of Moneygall, home to one of his Irish ancestors.

Locals greeted the president and First Lady Michelle Obama with whoops of delight as they entered the village.

Mr Obama is visiting the Republic of Ireland at the start of a week-long tour of Europe.

  • 23 May 2011
Go to next video: Obama 'Beast's' belly gets stuck