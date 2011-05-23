Media player
Barack Obama samples pint in Moneygall pub
US President Barack Obama sampled the atmosphere in a pub in the village of Moneygall, home to one of his Irish ancestors.
Locals greeted the president and First Lady Michelle Obama with whoops of delight as they entered the village.
Mr Obama is visiting the Republic of Ireland at the start of a week-long tour of Europe.
23 May 2011
