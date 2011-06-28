Media player
Greek police fire tear gas as protest turns violent
Violence has erupted in Athens' Syntagma Square during a protest against austerity measures.
Some protesters threw missiles and police responded by firing tear gas into the crowds, as Jon Sopel explains.
28 Jun 2011
