Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gunshots fired in Estonian defence ministry
Shots have been fired inside the Estonian defence ministry in the capital Talinn, police there have said.
The building was evacuated and police cordoned off the area.
It is not clear whether the gunman killed himself or was shot dead by police in an operation to free hostages, state broadcaster ERR reported.
No other casualties have been reported.
-
11 Aug 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window