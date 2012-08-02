Ukraine football star Shevchenko turns opposition politician

Video

After recently retiring from international football, former English Premier League star Andriy Shevchenko has joined Ukraine's opposition party Forward Ukraine.

The former AC Milan, Chelsea and Dynamo Kiev forward says he wants to help bring about change in his country.

As yet it is unclear whether he meets the residency requirements to run for a seat in Ukraine's parliament in October's elections - but Mr Shevchenko has said that he is sure the situation will be solved in time.

Video produced by BBC Ukrainian Service's Albiy Shudrya.