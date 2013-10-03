Golden Dawn: Where have supporters gone?

Video

The head of Greece's far-right Golden Dawn party, Nikos Mihaloliakos, has been remanded in custody on charges of organising a criminal group.

He appeared before investigating magistrates at an Athens court in a hearing that lasted into the early hours of Thursday.

He was one of six MPs arrested at the weekend amid outrage over the murder of an anti-racist musician.

The BBC's Mark Lowen explains the significance of the court hearings, and why it could be the beginning of the end for the Golden Dawn party.