Olympic torch relit for Sochi Winter Games 2014

The Olympic torch relay got off to a rocky start in Moscow when the flame briefly went out during a loop through the Kremlin.

Torch bearer and former world swimming champion Shavarsh Karapetyan enlisted the help of a Kremlin security guard who re-ignited the flame with his cigarette lighter.

The torch will go on a 123-day journey covering some 65,000km (40,000 miles) before the Winter Games start in Sochi on 7 February 2014.