French views on anti-tobacco rules

Electronic cigarettes would become a medicinal product under new measures from the EU Commission which are being considered by MEPs.

The devices are designed to replicate smoking behaviour without the use of tobacco.

The EU Commission proposal also includes a ban on menthol cigarettes, along with other flavoured tobacco.

Smoking has long been part of the international image of French culture.

BBC News asked a doctor and the owner of an e-cigarette shop in Paris for their views on the new law.