EU tobacco vote praised by British MEP McAvan

The European Parliament has backed a range of measures aimed at discouraging young people from smoking.

Critics say MEPs watered down the original proposals under pressure from tobacco industry lobbyists.

The parliament's lead negotiator on tobacco, UK Labour MEP Linda McAvan, told the BBC that it was a mixed compromise that could lead to a new law on tobacco marketing next year.

She welcomed the move to take cigarette flavourings and pretty packaging off the European market.