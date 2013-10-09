Turkey lifts headscarf ban in state institutions

Video

Turkey has lifted rules banning women from wearing headscarves in the country's state institutions - with the exception of the judiciary, military and police - ending a decades-old restriction.

The announcement was made by Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan as part of a package of liberalising reforms aimed at bolstering democracy.

But critics of Mr Erdogan say the move is another attack on the secular rules by which Turkey has long been governed.

Guney Yildiz reports.