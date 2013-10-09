Video
The politics of food in Russia
Lithuanian dairy products are the latest foods to be added to the list of items that have at some point been banned in Russia.
In the past American turkeys, Georgian wine and Ukranian cheese have each been banned - temporarily - because of what officials say are safety or quality concerns.
While the bans usually coincide with political rows between Russia and other nations, the government's chief sanitary inspector denies there is any connection.
Steve Rosenberg reports.
-
09 Oct 2013
- From the section Europe