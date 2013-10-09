Residents heckling as Enrico Letta and Jose Manuel Barroso arrive in Lampedusa
Lampedusa disaster: EU chief and Italy PM heckled on visit

Italy's prime minister and the European Commission president have been heckled on a visit to the island of Lampedusa.

Enrico Letta and Jose Manuel Barroso are on the island to view the operation to recover the bodies of hundreds of migrants who died after their boat capsized last week.

Residents shouted "disgrace" and "shame" as the men began their visit.

Lampedusa is a key destination for boats carrying migrants who want to leave Africa and head to Europe.

  • 09 Oct 2013
  • From the section Europe
